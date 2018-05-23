MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns from PML-N

M ember of Provincial Assembly Kanwal Nauman tendered her resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’. In her resignation, the provincial lawmaker states that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif never had time to address her complaints. “My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shehbaz) never had time for me, I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honour,” she stated.

Earlier, on Friday, sitting lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) defected to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), along with two former legislators.

Member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining PTI at a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan in Lahore. Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining PTI.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting PML-N and later joined PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included six MNAs and two MPAs, who announced to launch a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province. Off late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival PTI.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.