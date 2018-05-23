Three names in fray for Pakistan fielding coach’s job

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted three names for the national team’s fielding coach’s position after Australian Steve Rixon decided against extending his contract. As per PCB official, current trainer Grant Ludon, former England wicketkeeper James Foster and Australian Dean Woodward have been shortlisted to replace Rixon. Rixon decided all of a sudden that he wouldn’t be able to continue due to personal reasons and family commitments. “As a result the board now has to find a new fielding coach who can work with the team until next year’s World Cup,” he said.

Rixon’s association with the team will end after the T20 series in Scotland next month. Rixon, a former Australia wicketkeeper, came on board after Mickey Arthur took over as head coach in 2016. Under his guidance, Pakistan players showing considerable improvement in their fielding standards. The PCB official said the board would take a final decision after also consulting Arthur, who wanted to have Ludon as a trainer and not as a fielding coach. Chances are bright that Foster will get the job as he came down especially from Durham during the two-day match against Leicestershire to train the Pakistan players.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.