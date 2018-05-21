Senior PML-N leaders all set to respond to PTI’s ‘100 days’ agenda

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to respond today to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) unveiling of the program it plans to implement in the first 100 days if it is elected to office.

The PML-N has called for a press conference in the country’s capital today where Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Power Awais Leghari are all set to respond to the PTI’s throwing of the gauntlet as election season heats up.

The conference will be held at the Punjab House in Islamabad, where PML-N leader Haroon Akhtar and Malik Ahmed Khan, the spokesperson for the Punjab Government are also expected to be in attendance.

The PML-N’s cry for a press conference comes a day after the PTI revealed the manifesto it aims to put in place in the first 100 days if it is elected.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen laid out the manifesto in the Islamabad on Sunday, in which they championed merging the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and called for a new province in South Punjab.

MNA Umar also highlighted the PTI’s pro-growth economic agenda which aims to create 10 million jobs in Pakistan by focusing on the manufacturing and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sectors.

Disqualified parliamentarian Tareen, meanwhile, said that the PTI would provide easy credit facilities to farmers and ensure that Pakistan’s agriculture sector also develops.