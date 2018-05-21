Two die in accident

At least two people were killed and seven wounded in a road accident early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a speeding bus overturned near Korangi’s Veta Chowrangi area. All the seven wounded were shifted to the hospital where they were under treatment for their injuries.

The body of the deceased were handed over to the families after paperwork.

Last year, one person was killed when a bus overturned in Korangi area, while three others were injured in the accident.

Earlier this month, at least four people were killed and seven wounded when a bus and a semi-trailer truck collided near Sahianwala Interchange. According to rescue officials, the accident had occurred when a passenger bus travelling from Multan to Rawalpindi crashed into a semi-trailer, resulting in one part of the bus being completely obliterated.

Published in Daily Times, May 21st 2018.