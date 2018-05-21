The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would organize summer art classes for children from June 26 to August 9 to help children utilize their vacations in a fruitful and exciting manner and express their potential by giving realisation to ideas through colour and the brush.

The classes will help the children develop an interest in music and art. Children of ages five to 15 are invited to learn painting, sculpture, puppetry, and use of different art materials. The activities aim at providing opportunities to children to use their energies and improve their artistic skills. Registration is offered on first come, first served basis.

An official of PNCA said that over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in different fields of visual and performing arts during the three-month art camp. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill building and exploration capacity for students.

Published in Daily Times, May 21st 2018.