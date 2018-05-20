Name of acting PM to be announced on Tuesday: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the name of acting prime minister would be announced on Tuesday.

During the iftar dinner party hosted for journalists, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informally said it seems that elections would be held on time and that PML-N is agreed on one stance.

She said that the name of the acting PM would be announced on Tuesday after discussion with the opposition leader.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif initiated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and opened new ways of progress. “Give respect to vote” would be our slogan during election, she mentioned.

Federal Minister admitted that ruling government committed many mistakes but also obtained a lot of achievements. She continued that economic corridor is PML-N’s biggest success and that strong democracy is a solution to all problems.

Marriyum said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are vital for the democratic process and their fragility would create problems for the country.

She further said many people have joined PTI as elections are approaching but it will decrease voters level. The lawmaker also said that in 2018, political awareness has increased among people as compared to 2007.