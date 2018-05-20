Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in emotional royal ceremony

And they’re married! Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle sealed their wedding vows with a kiss on the steps outside Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, cheered on by delighted crowds.

The couple — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — then set off on a procession through the streets of Windsor in an open carriage drawn by four Windsor Grey horses.

The bridal party, including three-year-old Princess Charlotte, Harry’s niece, waved enthusiastically as the couple departed from the chapel after a ceremony that was unprecedented in British royal history.

In a departure from tradition, Markle walked much of the way up the aisle unchaperoned, followed by her 10 bridesmaids and page boys — a move that is unprecedented for a royal bride in Britain and was seen as a powerful statement of her feminist principles.

Her elegant white dress with an open bateau neckline was by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy’s first female artistic director. Her 16-foot-long veil was held in place by a diamond bandeau tiara lent to her by the Queen.

There was no promise by Markle to “obey” her husband. Rather, Meghan pledged to “love him, comfort him, honor and protect him.” Harry has chosen to wear a wedding ring, unlike his brother

Only when she reached the 15th-century chapel’s Quire was Markle accompanied for her final steps to the foot of the altar by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Harry, flanked by his brother and best man Prince William, looked emotional as he waited at the altar, dressed in the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

The couple sat with clasped hands as they listened to an impassioned sermon from Chicago-based bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States.

His fiery preaching style was a marked departure from the usually conservative tone of a British royal wedding. Harry could be seen saying “Wow” to Meghan as the sermon ended.

It was followed by a performance of the Ben E. King classic “Stand by me” by the Kingdom Choir, a group of 20 gospel singers.

Meghan was all smiles as she said her vows and gave Harry his wedding ring. The crowd could be faintly heard cheering outside as the couple were proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England.

Big moments

g Harry’s aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of his late mother, Princess Diana, gave the reading from the Book of Solomon.

g Palace revealed that Meghan’s wedding ring has been made from Welsh gold and is a gift from the Queen, while Harry’s is platinum.

g The Queen conferred the titles of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel on Prince Harry, making Meghan the first-ever Duchess of Sussex.

The last to arrive before the bride was the Queen, wearing a lime silk dress, accompanied by Prince Philip.

Among the host of famous guests already waiting in the chapel were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney — dressed in an eye-catching yellow dress and hat — tennis star Serena Williams, actor Idris Elba and singer James Blunt.

The wedding represents a historic moment for the royal family, as it welcomes an outspoken biracial, American divorcée into its ranks.

In a reflection of its contemporary nature, the couple chose a modern set of wedding vows, with the text of the formal parts of the service taken from Common Worship, the Church of England’s standard liturgy, first published in 2000. It is thought to be the first time that this text has been used in a royal wedding.

The award-winning young cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason was chosen to play during the signing of the register.

In an effort to be inclusive, the couple invited 2,640 members of the public, including 1,200 ordinary people from communities around the United Kingdom, to watch from inside the castle grounds as the guests arrived.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.