Kuwaiti TV presenter suspended for calling male colleague ‘handsome’

Kuwaiti government suspended a female TV presenter after she called a male colleague ‘handsome’ on live television.

According to reports, Basima al-Shammar asked her colleague, Nawaf, to stop fixing his head garment since he looked ‘handsome’ as he was. “Nawaf, you don’t need to adjust your head garment, you’re handsome as is,” she had said.

The decision was taken after a male MP complained the Kuwait TV about her comment.

The TV presenter, on the other hand, condemned the decision to suspend her saying that “it is a custom of communications in the Gulf that when you see someone adjusting his attire, you tell him: you look good or handsome, that is what I told him.”

Shammar added that she told her colleague that he was ‘handsome’ because she wanted him to continue with the newscasting.