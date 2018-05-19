Thunderstorms trip multiple power feeders in Bajaur

KHAR, BAJAUR AGENCY: Thunderstorms in Bajaur Agency and bordering areas on Friday caused 180 feeders to trip.

As the feeders tripped, residents faced prolonged power outage and hindrances in daily lives.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) official informed that electricity was restored in 45 percent of the affected areas. He further added that work was underway to restore electricity in the rest of the areas.

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) earlier announced that downpour with blustery winds are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Rawalpindi along with Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

PMD said that strong winds with dust storms are expected in the plain areas of Punjab. However, the weather will remain hot and dry in the rest of the country.

On the other hand, Met had announced that temperatures are expected to soar up to 43°C in Karachi today.

Earlier Met officials had announced that Karachi is expected to stay under the spell of heat wave during the first week of Ramadan.