‘Col Joseph left Pakistan under diplomatic immunity’: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday affirmed that United States (US) diplomat Col Joseph Hall accused of murder had departed from Pakistan under the banner of diplomatic immunity.

During the weekly media briefing, FO spokesperson said that there were no reports regarding the matter of exchange of blood money (Diyat), however, it can be conformed that he has left as he enjoyed diplomatic immunity under Vienna Convention.

He informed the media that on May 15 Indian forces had killed an unarmed Pakistani national during gunfire. Faisal added that a protest had been registered with Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan against the recent incidents that had violated the Line of Control (LOC). He added that the LOC violations till now had cost Pakistan 24 lives and a total of 107 wounded.

The FO spokesperson condemned the arrest of Huriyat Conference’s leaders, adding that they had called for a march in Sri Nagar on May 19.

Dr Faisal condemned the denial of permission to Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s daughter Moneeza Hashmi at the 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi.

Moneeza Hashmi said that she was informed before the event by the director Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting (AIBD) that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak at the event.

Furthermore, Faisal informed the media that the travel restrictions imposed on US diplomats were merely a response to the United States (US) decision banning movement of Pakistani diplomats to US.

He clarified that the restrictions were not additional impositions, rather withdrawal of additional facilities that were given to US diplomats. He said that the facility of tinted glasses and diplomatic license plates on private cars had been withdrawn but no other restrictions had been levied.