Punjab CM observes test run of Orange train in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday observed test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore.

Shehbaz took a test of 11 km in the metro train from Dera Gujjran station to Lakshmi Chowk station. Afterwards, speaking to the media, Shehbaz criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creating hurdles in OLMT project and held the PTI responsible for its delay.

He continued: “It’s a common man’s project. I won’t lie to the people like Imran Khan.” “Those travelling via helicopters and airplanes are not aware of the woes of masses,” the Punjab CM taunted the PTI adding that “Niazi sahib wasted 22 months of Pakistani.”

Shehbaz continued his jibes at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government saying that it couldn’t build new hospitals, neither schools in the province, and “now it has started work on metro projects which once were mocked at by Imran with the words Jangla Bus Service.”

He criticised PPP and PTI for pursuing the same politics. “They didn’t do anything in their province and consider me dangerous for their future politics,” he lambasted.