‘Baydardi’ — an attempt to bust myths surrounding HIV/AIDs

Broadcast media have a great responsibility to not only provide entertainment to masses but also educate them about issues prevailing in the society. As literacy rate in our country is low, people seek guidance from the media and follow whatever is shown without really indulging themselves in the search of facts or truth.

Once there was only Pakistan Television (PTV) which provided news and entertainment at the same time. With the passage of time, electronic media evolved and now viewers in Pakistan have a large variety of channels available to them. Some channels are dedicated to news and current affairs while others are exclusively providing entertainment.

It is unfortunate that entertainment channels are coming up mostly with senseless topics without caring about their impact on society. Most channels lack creativity and content on these channels is monotonous.

In this scenario, drama serial ‘Baydardi’ on ARY Digital is a thoughtful effort. The theme of this drama revolves around correcting the stigma and removing the myths surrounding HIV/AIDs. This drama wants to encourage people to discuss this taboo confidently and contests the idea of out casting the victim from the society.

‘Baydardi’ is written by Shagfta Bhatti and is directed by Ahmed Bhatti. The main cast of the drama includes Aiman Khan, AffanWaheed, AlizehRasool, Arsalan Faisal and others. The drama serial also features Bushra Ansari in a vital role. She plays the role of Shafay’s mother in the serial. Role of Shafay is played by AffanWaheed. Shafay has married Aiman without the permission of his mother which is the reason that she is against her daughter-in-law and never misses an opportunity to humiliate her. She also raises questions on her character.

The story revolves around the lives of Bia (Aiman Khan) and Shafay (AffanWaheed). Bia lives a perfectly happy life with her loving brother, sister and sister-in-law. Rabia (Alizeh Rasool), Bia’s sister is in love with Rohail (Arsalan Faisal) who is a good friend of Shafay, but is a completely characterless guy. Due to Rohail’s betrayal, Rabia commits suicide and this is when Bia’s life turns upside down. Her loving brother falls into a coma due to a horrible accident a little later, and the whole responsibility of the house falls on Bia’s shoulders.

When Shafay realises that Rohail’s cheap game had taken Rabia’s life, he breaks all ties with him. With a twist of fate, Bia ends up in Shafay’s office. Although she considers him her sister’s culprit along with Rohail, she is forced to take up the job. Shafay has always had a soft corner for Bia and helps her in every way.

The build up to the actual story has been pretty smooth. The future episodes will revolve around the lives of Bia and Shafay, and how they will face the difficult challenges in their lives together.

The OST of this drama is sung by Ahmed Jahanzeb.

I personally feel that 30 episodes is a long duration. Director and producer of this drama will be better off restricting the episodes of ‘Baydardi’ to a maximum of 20 in order to keep the audience focused.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.