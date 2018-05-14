Place Nawaz on ECL, demands Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday called for former PM Nawaz Sharif’s name to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), while also demanded resignations from PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

“Nawaz’s comments have favoured India, and the Indian media is using it to create propaganda against Pakistan’s armed forces. Nawaz’s name should be placed on ECL, while Abbasi and Shehbaz must also resign,” Imran said while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

The PTI chief continued that ever since Nawaz was ousted from premiership over Panama case, he has been targeting the state institutions. He added that the former PM is requesting foreign establishments to come and rescue him.

Earlier today, PM Abbasi held a press conference after meeting with Nawaz and said: “The statements attributed to Nawaz are factually incorrect and are being presented in a wrong light by the Indian media. He told me that he has not made such comments and his words have been misrepresented and taken out of context.”