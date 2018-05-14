State media censors PM Abbasi’s presser on NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) censored Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s press conference on the NSC meeting called over ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

PM Abbasi held a press conference in Islamabad and briefed the media about the National Security Committee (NSC) conference and also his meeting with former premier Nawaz Sharif. According to reports, the presser was not aired by mainstream private media, while it was aired on state-owned PTV after ‘necessary omissions’.

In his presser, the premier said that he and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif fully support former premier Nawaz Sharif after his comments regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks caused a stir among the country’s political circles.

He also said that Nawaz told him he had not made the comments as presented by media outlets in Pakistan and across the border. “The statements attributed to Nawaz are factually incorrect and are being presented in a wrong light by the Indian media. He told me that he has not made such comments and his words have been misrepresented and taken out of context.”

The premier also vowed to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lifetime president Nawaz saying that the former PM had not called upon Abbasi to give any clarifications and confirmed that the entire PML-N, including himself and president Shehbaz Sharif, stands by its lifetime head.