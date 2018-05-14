PM Abbasi meets Nawaz after NSC session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday called on former PM Nawaz Sharif after presiding a session of National Security Committee (NSC).

According to sources, PM Abbasi met Sharif along with Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leaders at Chaudhry Muneer’s residence to discuss the details of NSC meeting held earlier today at PM house.

The NSC session met to review Sharif’s controversial statement over Mumbai attacks 2008.

The NSC meeting held earlier today denied Sharif’s recent remarks and collectively termed it “completely false and misleading”.

The committee issued a statement, asserting that a comprehensive review was carried out over Sharif’s May 11 statement by top civil and military leadership. The NSC stated that concrete evidence and facts were ignored in the statement.

The committee stated that “Pakistan will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism on al fronts.”

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

However, on May 14 Sharif in a conversation with the media outside accountability court was adamant over his remarks and said “I asked a question. I need an answer”.

Sharif’s interview raised questions and heated things within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future, even though similar questions had been raised before from Pakistani military officials earlier.

Considering the reaction by the international and localmedia, army spokesperson Maj General Asif Ghafoor had announced to have recommended a NSC meeting to clarify Pakistan’s stance on the statement.