NSC meeting over Sharif’s 2008 Mumbai attacks remarks comes to an end

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday presided a session of the National Security Committee (NSC) over former PM Nawaz Sharif’s misleading media statement regarding Mumbai attacks 2008.

The meeting was held at the PM house, comprising of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General Naveed Mukhtar.

The meeting, along with the top military officials was attended by Chiefs of navy, air force and directors of military operations and military intelligence.

Acting Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Khurram Dastagir also attended the meeting.

NSC meeting was called over to discuss the recent remarks of Sharif regarding Mumbai attacks. According to sources, participants were briefed on Pakistan’s investigations and assistance following the Mumbai attacks 2008.

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Sharif’s interview raised questions and heated things within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future, even though similar questions had been raised before from Pakistani military officials earlier.

Considering the reaction by the international and localmedia, army spokesperson Maj General Asif Ghafoor had announced to have recommended a NSC meeting to clarify Pakistan’s stance on the statement.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had issued a clarification notice on Sunday stating that Sharif’s remarks were “grossly misinterpreted by Indian media.”

The spokesperson said that the media had intentionally or intentionally validated Indian media’s malicious propaganda without going through the facts of the statement.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted on the matter, stating that PML-N “rejects all assertions, direct or implied” in the media reports. He further said that PML-N strongly believed that the interests of Pakistan are supreme to all personal and political interests.