Missing KU Associate Professor returns home

KARACHI: Missing professor of Karachi University (KU) on Sunday returned home.

Association of KU professors informed the media that Associate Professor Dr Riaz Ahmad went missing for 24 hours. He was last seen working at the applied chemistry department on Friday.

Ahmad’s family in a conversation with a local news paper on Saturday said that the professor had communicated to his wife at 10 pm Friday, that he was on his way home after which he never arrived and his mobile remained switched off.

One of the family members added that some activists had received Whatsapp messages from the professor on Saturday morning, which seemed to be written by someone other than the professor.

The family had hired a lawyer to file a petition at the Sindh High Court (SHC) to ensure Ahmad’s recovery.

According to Professor Dr Osama Shafiq of KU, this was the third time a KU professor had gone missing.

Another KU Professor added that there was a possibility that the professors went missing because they were vocal about the issues of the oppressed especially laborers, minorities and the miseries of ethnic groups. The kidnappings were a tactic targeting their freedom of expression and their right to information.