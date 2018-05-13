ITU’s Robotics Expo has influenced students from all over the world

LAHORE: The Robotics Expo being the flagship event of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, has influenced students, roboticists and professionals from all over the country for almost four years now, said ITU founding Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif on Saturday who is currently on a visit to the US for a meeting with business magnate Bill Gates, World Bank, DC Urban Institutes and many other leading institutes and schools.

The message sent on the holding of ITU’s 8th Robotics Expo on Saturday further says that in the era of technological and makers revolution, the students and faculty of ITU have played an immense key role in establishing the foundation of this revolution in Pakistan, which is a matter of pride for the whole nation. ITU freshman students of second semester showcased their 20 projects that offer modern technological solutions to many problems of both local and global relevance.

Qatar Lubricants Company Country Director and Lahore Qalandars Chief Exectuive Officer Atif Rana, the chief guest of the event, was extremely impressed by the project demonstrations and said that it was encouraging to note that the people of this new generation were not just extremely creative but highly motivated to make this country a better place every day. “ITU and Punjab Information Technology Board’s efforts towards introducing technological innovation to the country’s every possible domain of public interest, and to the game of cricket, has been remarkable,” he added.

ITU Robotics Programme lead Talha Rahmani while elaborating the event, said that ITU’s flagship mega event Robotics Expo has been inspired from an international robotics movement where undergraduate students make robots to locally address relevant problems. ITU and its robotics activities are a highly reputed and leading force in the field and have proven its worth in research and academia, he stated.

