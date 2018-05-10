Court disposes of Raza Khan’s abduction case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of the Raza Khan’s abduction case on the grounds that an alternative forum was being availed for further investigation.

Raza, a convener of the Aghaz-e-Dosti initiative promoting peaceful ties between Pakistan and India, had gone missing since December last year. He was last seen a day before he went missing at a meeting held under another initiative he was a part of.

Hamid Nasir Mahmood, brother of the missing peace activist, had approached the court submitting that Naseerabad police registered an abduction case against unknown suspects but failed to recover his brother or make any arrests. He requested to recover his brother and produce before the court.

On Monday, the court was told that the activist was not in custody of any of the agencies under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Justice Raja Shahid Mahmood Abbasi then summoned Investigations SP along with a detailed report about the incident.

During today’s hearing, the SP appeared before the court and stated that the investigation was being conducted under the supervision of the commision on forced disappearances. “We will submit investigations’ findings, if any, to the commission,” he said, implying that this court better closes the case.

The court after hearing the arguments decided to dispose of the case.

Moreover, all intelligence services, including the Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have denied connection to the disappearance.