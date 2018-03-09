Who’s Luke Ronchi?

New Zealand and Islamabad United wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi has made his presence felt in the Pakistan Super League with back-to-back batterings of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

The Australian-turned-Newzealander scored a blistering 71 off 37 balls against Karachi Kings to help Islamabad score a convincing 8-wicket win, while he scored 77 off 41 deliveries to hand Lahore Qalandars their sixth consecutive defeat in PSL 3.

The 36-year-old started his international career with Australia in 2008, but he could only achieve limited success with then world champions. Later, he decided to move to his place of birth, New Zealand, where he made his debut in 2012.

Ronchi has featured in a total of 121 international fixtures (including Tests, ODIs and T20Is), scoring 2075 runs at an average of just over 24. His highest score of 170 came against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2015 at Dunedin.

The Kiwi wicket keeper-batsman was drafted into the Islamabad United franchise in 2018 as a replacement for veteran Australian counterpart, Brad Haddin.

He failed to make his mark during the first couple of fixtures in the PSL 3, scoring 3 against Peshawar Zalmi, while getting out on a duck against the Multan Sultans.

The 36-year-old showcased some firepower against Quetta Gladiators in his third appearance with United, scoring 43 off 26. He failed to trouble the scoreboard against Lahore in his fourth outing, but Ronchi made amends by dismantling Karachi and Lahore in the following two games.

Luke Ronchi has become an integral part of the Islamabad United franchise in this season’s PSL, helping the first season winner jump up to third in the table after falling down to fifth.

His performances in the coming fixtures would define Untied’s fate in this season’s biggest Pakistani cricketing event since he maintains a crucial top order position, and given if he continues to fire, he has all the tools to take Islamabad to the finish line.

Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi later today in a highly anticipated battle between the former and reigning PSL champions.

Highlights from Ronchi’s performance against Lahore and Karachi