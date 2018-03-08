Dar says conspiracies being hatched against two political families

KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has alleged that a conspiracy is in process to oust two major political families of Pakistan from the political spectrum.

Dar in an interview with a private media channel stated that some hidden hands were constantly striving to topple the prominent political families by victimizing them through bogus corruption cases. He added that the cases against him and the Sharifs in the National accountability courts were a sham.

He levelled these allegations of conspiracies right after he bagged the Senate elections 2018. Following his ill-health and the treatment underway in London since last year, Dar is determined to return to Pakistan as soon as he is advised by his doctors.

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had approved a three-month leave to the minister in light of his ailment.