Court rebukes jailers for refusing to present Shahurkh Jatoi

KARACHI: Jail authorities on Wednesday refused to present Shahrukh Jatoi before a judicial magistrate in Malir, Karachi, who was hearing the case of Jatoi’s 2013 foreign escape.

Jatoi was convicted earlier of murdering Shahzeb Khan. The judicial magistrate of Malir came down hard on the authorities and ordered them to produce Jatoi in court.

The jail authorities adopted the stance that the culprit could not be produced before the court due to security reasons. The court, however, said that jail authorities were responsible for providing security to the convict and asked them to present Jatoi before the court.

The case has been hit with delays for the past five years due to Shahrukh Jatoi’s consistent absence. Five culprits have filed bail application due to the delay in the case.

Shahrukh Jatoi after murdering Shahzeb on December 27, 2012 had escaped abroad through “deceiving”. Later, he was nabbed in 2013 at the airport.

