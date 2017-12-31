President lauds Pak Navy’s educational uplift of the area

KARACHI: Second Parents’ Day of Cadet College Ormara (CCO), Balochistan was held at its premises, President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, welcomed the President on his arrival, says a statement of the Pakistan Navy here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, the President emphasized upon the cadets to vehemently continue pursuing quality education along with character grooming.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen educational infrastructure in Balochistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain congratulated the Pakistan Navy for establishing Cadet College Ormara and lauded the efforts being made towards the socio-economic and educational uplift of the populace on the Makran coast.

He also cited Pakistan Navy’s efforts for remaining proactive in welfare oriented projects in the Coastal belt and added that establishment of such a premier institute at Ormara is a clear manifestation of Navy’s resolve towards improving the education standard in the coastal areas which is definitely commendable.

President Mamnoon Hussain further emphasized that various developmental projects in Balochistan including Gwadar port and game changer CPEC, will definitely help in reducing unemployment and poverty from the province, but their benefits can only be harvested by educational uplift of the province.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal of Cadet College Ormara, Cdre Masood ul Hasan, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest and the parents for coming a long way and gracing the occasion.

He highlighted salient achievements of the college. The event was colorfully depicted by cadets’ PT, gymnastic, martial arts, rifle drill and science/ arts exhibition. At the end, the President gave away the prizes to the winners for their brilliant performance in previous academic year.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of government officials, service personnel and parents of the cadets.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.