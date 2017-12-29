PMDC employees perturbed over ‘sorry state of affairs’

ISLAMABAD: The failure of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to consider complaints of around 60 employees regarding alleged illegal appointments and increasing number of deputations against some key posts in the council has forced the employees to seek court’s help.

According to information available with Daily Times, some senior employees of the council in a written complaint with President Dr Shabir Lehri had shown their concern over the alleged illegal appointments and promotions and hiring of staff against some key slots on deputations instead of promoting the existing officials. They complained to the president that Council is violating some clauses of PMDC Ordinance 1962 and 2012. The clauses were regarding departmental promotions and “For all intents and purposes, the employment on deputation will be subject to eligibility criteria of the Council of the Post, rules and regulations framed by the Council from time to time. Deputation to the Council of a person in government/semi-government/autonomous body service is allowed in council interest. Permission to take an employee on deputation in the council shall be granted by the President if it is so recommended by the relevant promotion selection committee before which the candidate for deputation shall appear”, the complainants quoted the rules to the president.

Moreover, as per information, the PMDC, after advertising various vacant posts including two posts of deputy registrar ignored the capable candidates already working in the organisation.

The illegality forced to some of the official to seek judicial help. They filed a petition with Islamabad High Court with the hope to find justice. A senior official of the council wishing anonymity said the issues should be resolved indoor of council went in court which, he, termed regretful. However, some of the petitioners paid the price for going in the court. The senior administration transferred them on other stations over allegedly making hurdles in some alleged illegal measures of the authorities in the PMDC. The Council, as per documents, transferred these officials to Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

However, when contacted Dr Shabir Lehri rejected facts said that “the transfers and postings are routine matter in the office, adding, “I am confident because all the orders and notification issued as per prescribed law.” The PMDC is a statutory regulatory authority established under PMDC Ordinance 1962 as a body corporate. The council is part of international community of medical regulatory authorities (IAMRA). No Pakistani doctor can practice in Pakistan or abroad without being registered with PMDC. After amendment in the ordinance, the new PMDC act 2012 empowered more to the council while giving it the mandate of registration and recognizing the private medical college and giving them policies is also in its mandate now days.

According to the available information, the PMDC is in serious administrative crisis from past few years. The crunch has resulted into dozens of cases in various courts against the council. In recent, expressing extreme displeasure over deteriorating standards of medical education and inflated fee structure of private medical colleges, the Supreme Court restrained the PMDC from accrediting new medical and dental colleges till further orders.

Moreover, the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) in a statement also accused that PMDC management is involved in illegal practices.

The PAMI alleged the management also appointed some terminated government officials on key posts just due to nepotism.

While commenting on issues, a senior official said on the condition of anonymity that the mutual tussle of the administration that are the interest games, are ultimately caused to defaming the organisation.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.