Five dead, six wounded in Kabul blasts: officials

At least five people were killed and six others wounded in multiple blasts near a media outlet and mosque in Kabul on Thursday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

“There were two explosions. We still do not know the target of the attack, but Afghan Voice Agency is in the area of the attack,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

“Our initial information shows there are five dead and six wounded but this toll could change.”

A third explosion was also reported, suggesting the attack may still be underway.

A hospital official told local TV that 18 wounded had been brought to his facility, including five in a critical condition.

Photos posted on Afghan Voice Agency’s Facebook page showed the inside of a compound with debris and bodies lying on the ground.