Sindh Sujagi Forum pays tribute to Dollah Darya Khan

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Sujagi Forum Tuesday organised an event at Makli Thatta to pay tribute Dollah Darya Khan. The event was hosted by Gul Hassan Lakho. She invited six years old daughter of Sarang Joyo for reciting poems of Shah Latif after that hemon kalani was sung national anthem. A large number of people gathered there including social and political workers, writers, thinkers, histirians and journalists. Ali Ahmed, central coordinator and Sarang Joyo delivered welcome speeches and also introduced Sindh Sujagi Forum. Forum is a political education institute which aims to educate youth of Sindh and make them aware from history of Sindh, ideology of Sain GM Syed and history of revolutions from all over the world through study circles and lectures and also about the heroes of motherland. In this politically and socially suffocated environment when freedom of opinion is crushed badly such kind of events will inject spirit in dead society and will awake them for truth, speakers were of the view. Darya Khan was a loyal and patriotic son of soil and fought to defend the freedom of his native land till his last breath. There are many misconceptions in history regarding him which are needed to be polished. He also clarified many myths and realities. When Argoons invaded, he badly crushed them but unfortunately with disobedience and non loyalty of local kings such as Jam Feroz made path for his slaughter and for freedom also.

Published in Daily Times, December 27th 2017.