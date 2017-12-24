North Waziristan: Three security personnel martyred in IED blast

LAHORE: Three security personnel were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a basic health care unit in Tehsil, Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan.

According to the media reports, the men were part of the bomb disposal unit clearing the area.

The attack is seventh terrorism incident in the agency in the past two months.

Three FC personnel were martyred and five terrorists were killed in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on Friday on an under-construction post in Mohmand Agency the army’s media wing said in a statement.