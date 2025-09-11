Pakistan, Qatar pledge stronger ties amid middle East tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the recent Israeli strike on Doha, calling it a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Gulf nation.

During his official visit, PM Shehbaz met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israel’s “brazen aggression,” offering condolences for the loss of life and prayers for the injured.

The prime minister said Pakistan, at Qatar’s request, had sought an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack, underlining Islamabad’s commitment to international law and regional stability.

PM Shehbaz welcomed Qatar’s plan to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday and confirmed Pakistan’s readiness to co-sponsor and co-convene the meeting through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

He praised Qatar’s “responsible, constructive and mediatory” role in seeking peace in Gaza, warning that Israeli actions aim to destabilise the region and obstruct humanitarian and diplomatic efforts for Palestinians.

Reaffirming the historic bonds between the two countries, the prime minister thanked Amir Tamim for Doha’s past support during Pakistan’s standoff with India and assured continued collaboration for regional peace and Palestinian rights.