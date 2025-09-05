Wheat and flour prices soar as floods hit Pakistan hard

Floods across Pakistan have caused a sharp rise in wheat and flour prices, putting millions under pressure. The price of a 20-kilogram flour bag jumped by Rs410 in just one month, reaching Rs1,810. In Sindh’s Sanghar district, flour prices increased from Rs80 to Rs125 per kilogram. Meanwhile, wheat prices soared by Rs700 per maund, making food less affordable for many families.

In response, Punjab authorities launched a crackdown on hoarding to control prices. They banned feed mills from using wheat for 30 days under Section 144. Officials recovered 18,700 sacks of illegally stored wheat during raids in Kasur and Faisalabad. These emergency actions aim to stabilize the market and prevent profiteering amid shortages.

Floods have damaged the wheat crop severely, leading to reduced yields and supply problems. This damage has fueled speculation and price hikes in the market. Citizens now struggle to afford basic food items like bread due to the rising costs. The situation is worsening daily as floods continue to impact agriculture.

Vegetable prices have also surged, worsening the crisis. In Islamabad, tomatoes disappeared from affordable markets, with wholesale prices hitting Rs300 per kilogram. Other vegetables like potatoes, onions, and cabbage have become 150% more expensive. Cities like Jhelum also report similar price hikes caused by flood-damaged crops and disrupted supply chains.

Residents have expressed frustration and called for urgent government action to stabilize prices and secure food supplies. The floods and rains have pushed daily essentials out of reach for many low-income families. Authorities face mounting pressure to provide relief as inflation and food shortages deepen.