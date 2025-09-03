Hang in there: Bilawal tells Sindh over looming floods

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to brief him on the ongoing relief efforts in flood-affected areas across the province.

During the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the need for transparency and swift action in relief operations. “The Sindh government must leave no stone unturned in helping the flood victims,” he stated.

He further directed authorities to ensure immediate and effective response while also focusing on long-term rehabilitation of the affected regions through comprehensive planning.

Nasir Hussain Shah informed the party chairman that relief and rescue operations are actively underway in Sukkur, Rohri, and other flood-hit areas. “Rescue teams and relief camps are fully operational, and all government machinery is on high alert,” he said, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to standing with the people in this difficult time.

Separately, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday to review preparedness and response measures in areas at risk of flooding.

During her visit, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari convened a detailed briefing session attended by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP, as well as senior officials from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and the Health Department.

She was informed that under a super flood scenario up to 80,000 residents across 95 villages in nine union councils could be affected. Daily monitoring is being carried out with regular updates to assess and respond to the evolving situation. Officials also reported that approximately 64,000 livestock may be at risk, with evacuation efforts currently in progress.

Assuring the people of Shaheed Benazirabad that they would not be left alone in this hour of crisis, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized: “This is not a moment for political division but rather a time to stand together as one nation.”

She directed all stakeholders to intensify relief work and continue working collectively to support flood-affected families, ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect lives and provide timely assistance.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider regarding the devastating flood situation across the province.

The president termed it a human tragedy that demanded solidarity and urgent response. He further stressed that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges due to climate change and called for international solidarity, urging the global community to stand with Pakistan in combating the destructive impact of climate change.

During the call, Governor Haider briefed the president on the challenges faced by flood-affected communities, particularly in remote and cut-off areas.

He underscored the relief efforts were underway, noting that Pakistan Red Crescent Society had expanded its services to almost every part of Punjab, including Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The relief camps had already been set up and a water treatment plant was being established in Kartarpur to provide safe drinking water to local residents.