Punjab Anti-Corruption arrests housing scheme owner in flood probe

Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal housing schemes after recent flood damage. Authorities arrested the owner of a private housing scheme near Thokar. The department also summoned officials from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Both agencies were asked to provide complete records of housing projects around the Ravi River. This step aims to uncover the full extent of illegal developments.

Director General Sohail Zafar Chatha said the illegal scheme covers 11,000 kanal near Thokar. The investigation revealed involvement of some LDA officers in the project. The arrested owner allegedly transferred 8 billion rupees to Dubai. Authorities widened the investigation to include more suspects. Their goal is to recover funds from people who were misled by these illegal schemes.

The Anti-Corruption Department wants to protect innocent investors from losing money. The department has committed to returning funds to victims. This crackdown aligns with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s strong orders. She demands strict action against corrupt officials. The government is focusing on stopping corruption in housing and rebuilding public trust.

Officials are actively investigating the role of government employees in these illegal schemes. The department promises to hold all involved accountable. They encourage the public to report any suspicious housing projects. This will help stop fraudulent activities faster. Authorities stress transparency and fairness in housing development.

This action comes as floods worsen the plight of many people. Illegal housing schemes exploit vulnerable flood victims who seek safe homes. The government remains determined to protect citizens and enforce laws. These efforts aim to ensure proper housing and stop corruption from spreading further. The crackdown signals a firm commitment to justice and public safety.