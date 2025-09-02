Kartarpur restored in 24 hours on Army Chief’s orders

On the special instructions of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, restoration work continues at the flood-hit Kartarpur Sahib shrine. The Pakistan Army and civil administration acted quickly to drain floodwater from the area. After that, a fast-paced cleaning operation began to restore normalcy at the religious site.

The shrine’s recovery efforts were launched under direct guidance from the Field Marshal. Both the Army and civil teams ensured timely water removal and cleanup. The Kartarpur shrine management and Sikh community praised these quick actions. They expressed deep gratitude to those involved.

Earlier, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited the site personally after the flooding damaged the shrine. He assured the community of full restoration. A few days ago, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the Field Marshal had toured Sialkot, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur.

Sikh leaders thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir for supporting their community in this critical time. They said his swift action uplifted the Sikh community worldwide. “We have no words for what you did within 24 hours,” one leader said during a statement of appreciation.

The restoration of Kartarpur Sahib shows Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and disaster response. The Army’s fast response and coordination with civil authorities earned praise at home and abroad. This joint effort ensures Kartarpur remains a symbol of peace and respect for all.