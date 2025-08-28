Pakistani graduates gain skills to boost modern farming

Pakistani students are set to modernize agriculture after completing specialised training in China under the “Thousand Talents Plan,” aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two countries in the farming sector.

On July 17, Akbar and 291 other students graduated from the Northwest A&F University and Shaanxi Vocational and Technical College of Agriculture and Forestry, completing a three-month programme at the Yangling Demonstration Zone.

The programme selects 1,000 agricultural talents from Pakistan to study in China, offering training in livestock breeding, genomics, disease prevention, seed production, and other advanced agricultural technologies for practical application back home.

Participants like Akbar and Ali are gaining hands-on experience and knowledge, enabling them to become practitioners who will promote China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation while sharing insights and fostering friendship between the countries.

Ali, who previously earned a doctorate at Huazhong Agricultural University, trained in seed production and processing at Northwest A&F University, emphasizing the potential for high-yield wheat varieties and other crops suitable for Pakistan.

He noted that the China-Pakistan Bio-health Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Park, operating in Pakistan since 2021, has already selected several wheat varieties of excellent quality, showing the strong prospects for bilateral agricultural cooperation.

With this specialised training, Pakistani graduates are expected to introduce modern farming techniques, enhance productivity, and contribute to sustainable agricultural growth, while reinforcing strong ties between Pakistan and China in science and technology.