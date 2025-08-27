Pakistan, Belarus finalise extradition treaty

Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov visited Pakistan on Wednesday and held high-level meetings with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Ministry of Interior, where both sides agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The two ministers, accompanied by their delegations, held detailed discussions on counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, border security, and police training. Both countries finalized an extradition treaty and signed a protocol for its implementation.

It was also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group between the two interior ministries. “The formation of this group will prove beneficial in promoting relations between Pakistan and Belarus,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, both sides decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding soon to enhance cooperation in the field of counter-narcotics. An agreement was also reached on launching a police training exchange program.

Minister Naqvi said Pakistan values its ties with Belarus and seeks to strengthen them in every field. He welcomed the signing of a separate MoU between the Belarusian government and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, under which thousands of Pakistani workers will be employed in Belarus. “We will ensure that only the best workforce is sent after thorough scrutiny,” he added.

Belarusian Interior Minister Kubrakov reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan in all areas and invited Naqvi to visit Belarus. “Your visit will help further strengthen ties between our two nations,” he said, praising Pakistanis as a hardworking nation.

The Belarusian minister also expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Interior for their warm hospitality.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction that as a result of the consensus reached during his visit to Belarus, a memorandum of understanding was signed to facilitate the employment of skilled Pakistani workers in different sectors of Belarus.

He said Pakistan and Belarus enjoyed friendly relations which were growing stronger over the time.

The prime minister expressed the views during a meeting with Interior Minister of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov, who along with a delegation, called on him at the PM’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister while warmly welcoming the Belarusian Interior Minister to Pakistan, recalled his visit to Belarus earlier this year.

He also conveyed his best wishes for President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko, noting that during his visit to Belarus, several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the two countries across various sectors.

He further said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan.

The Belarusian interior minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him in Pakistan.

He conveyed the best wishes of the president of Belarus and expressed the desire to enhance cooperation and work together with Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture and industry.

Referring to his meetings with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ivan Kubrakov said that these discussions were highly productive in terms of strengthening the bilateral relations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the prime minister that the Belarusian interior minister, along with his delegation, also visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain apprised that a memorandum of understanding was signed today regarding the export of skilled Pakistani workers to Belarus and after it, the formal process of sending skilled workers to Belarus would begin.

Belarus would also provide these workers with medical and other social security facilities, he added.