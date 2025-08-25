PR announces 2030 Karachi-Lahore bullet train project

Pakistan Railways has announced its plans to introduce a bullet train project between the provincial capitals of Lahore and Karachi, state-run media reported on Sunday, with the initiative to cut travel time from 20 hours to just five by 2030.

Quoting Railways Minister Hanis Abbasi, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said the 1,215-kilometer-long high-speed rail line is part of the ML-1 project. The ML?1, a $6.7?billion upgrade of Pakistan’s 1,687-kilometer Karachi-Peshawar rail artery first agreed upon in May 2017, is central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

In its report, Radio Pakistan said the upgrade would be carried out under the CPEC project with Chinese support.

“The trains will run at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, with major stops in Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The report said that the China Railway Construction Corporation will be part of the project, which would include upgrades such as new double tracks, rebuilt bridges and modern signaling systems.

“Beyond faster travel, the project is projected to create thousands of jobs during construction and operation, boost regional trade, and increase Pakistan’s freight rail share from 4 percent to 20 percent by 2030,” the report said.

Radio Pakistan said the project is also expected to reduce reliance on costly road transport, saving billions in fuel imports.

Rail transport remains a critical but underfunded part of Pakistan’s public infrastructure. The Pakistan Railways network stretches over 7,700 kilometers and connects major cities, yet it has struggled for decades with outdated technology, frequent delays and safety issues due to a lack of investment and mismanagement.