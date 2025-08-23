China vows strong support for Pakistan’s security

China’s Foreign Ministry said it will continue supporting Pakistan’s regional integrity and national security. China has always been Pakistan’s most reliable partner and strongest supporter. The two countries share an unbreakable, traditional friendship that remains firm regardless of global changes. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met with Pakistan’s top leaders to strengthen this bond.

During his visit from August 20 to 22, Wang Yi held talks with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The meetings reaffirmed the commitment to deepen cooperation in multiple fields, including defense, security, and economic ties. The visit was part of the sixth China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that in today’s unstable and uncertain global environment, a strong friendship between China and Pakistan is crucial for regional peace and stability. Both countries are determined to enhance strategic coordination and deepen traditional relations. The ministry highlighted that this partnership has withstood the test of time and remains unshaken.

Furthermore, China expressed its commitment to continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty and security. This backing comes amid growing regional challenges and shifting global dynamics. China emphasized that it values the brotherly ties with Pakistan and will work alongside to boost economic and security cooperation.

The visit also focused on advancing the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Discussions included trade, economic collaboration, defense, and regional stability. This strategic partnership aims to promote lasting peace and prosperity in the region through close collaboration and mutual support.