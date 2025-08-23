Pakistan’s missile pushes US to upgrade fast

Pakistan’s Air Force successfully used China’s PL-15 missile to shoot down Indian fighter jets from over 100 miles away. This strike protected Pakistani jets from any counterattack risk. The event highlighted the growing importance of long-range air-to-air missiles worldwide. It changed the balance of air power in the region. The US took notice and responded quickly.

The Pentagon reported that China activated the advanced PL-17 missile in 2023. This missile can target objects up to 400 kilometers away. Pakistan’s use of the PL-15 missile forced the US military to speed up its missile programs. The American goal is to maintain air superiority amid evolving threats. This has raised concerns over regional security dynamics.

In response, the US Air Force and Navy requested $1 billion for Lockheed Martin’s AIM-260 missile program. The AIM-260, also known as the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, is designed for F-22 and F-35 fighters. It will also integrate with F-16, F-15, and future unmanned combat aircraft. This missile aims to replace the older AIM-120 AMRAAM model. The new system promises greater range and advanced capabilities.

US military officials stressed that rivals like Pakistan have improved their missile capabilities. They said developing advanced weapons is vital to counter these threats. The Air Force requested $368 million for the program, while the Navy asked for $301 million. This funding will accelerate production and deployment. The missile program began in 2017 and has already spent over $350 million.

Overall, Pakistan’s missile success has forced the US to rethink its air defense strategy. It shows how regional conflicts influence global military developments. The new missile program will play a key role in future combat scenarios. Both sides continue to advance their technologies quickly. The race for air superiority is becoming more intense every year.