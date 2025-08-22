ICC shifts World Cup games from Bengaluru to Mumbai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has moved the ICC Women’s World Cup matches from Bengaluru to Mumbai. This change follows a tragic stampede in June at Bengaluru’s stadium, where 11 fans died. The stadium was later declared unsafe for large crowds by a judicial commission. Due to safety concerns, the ICC decided to relocate the games to ensure a secure environment.

The tournament will start on September 30 and end on November 2 as planned. Mumbai now joins Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo as the main venues. Bengaluru was originally set to host up to five matches, including the final. However, the final will now be played in Mumbai or Colombo depending on the teams reaching it.

The police reportedly denied permission to hold major matches at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ICC did not specify the reasons but cited “unforeseen circumstances” for the venue change. This move aims to protect players and fans, reflecting the organization’s priority for safety. Fans’ welfare remains the top concern after the previous tragic event.

The opening match between India and Sri Lanka will now take place in Guwahati instead of Bengaluru. This adjustment maintains the tournament’s smooth flow despite the sudden venue change. The ICC wants to ensure all matches run without interruptions or safety issues. The shift also highlights the importance of crowd control at major sporting events.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised Mumbai as a “genuine home for women’s cricket.” He noted Mumbai’s strong fan support during international and Women’s Premier League games. The city creates an inspiring atmosphere for players and encourages growing interest in women’s cricket. This change could boost the tournament’s success and promote the sport further.