Pakistan launches AI app to fight human smuggling

The government has introduced an AI-based application to fight human smuggling at Islamabad Airport. The pilot project, led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), aims to simplify immigration and stop human trafficking. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the app during a high-level meeting at FIA Headquarters on Friday. He called the app “the need of the hour” for improving airport security and passenger experience.

Minister Naqvi said the app will reduce long waiting times and improve operational efficiency. He also ordered funds to upgrade FIA’s IT infrastructure and building facilities. The Capital Development Authority was instructed to transfer land for the FIA Academy quickly. Moreover, Naqvi demanded immediate recruitment to fill staff shortages in the agency.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar updated the minister on the agency’s digitization efforts. He said the FIA Act amendments are complete and the office is moving toward a full e-office system. All FIA notices now include QR codes to ensure transparency and efficiency.

This AI initiative is part of a wider government push to modernize governance with technology. Last month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched Pakistan’s first AI-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System. That system aims to improve transparency and speed in trade operations.

Overall, the AI app at Islamabad Airport marks a major step to enhance security and streamline immigration processes. Officials hope it will significantly reduce human trafficking and improve passenger flow. The government remains committed to using technology for safer and more efficient public services.