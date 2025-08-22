Only 2.77% clear CSS 2025 written exam, says FPSC

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS 2025 written examination. Only 2.77 percent of candidates who appeared for the exam managed to pass. The detailed result list is now available on the FPSC’s official website.

Out of 18,139 applicants, 12,792 candidates actually appeared in the written exam. However, just 354 candidates passed. This continues a trend of low pass rates in Pakistan’s competitive civil service examination.

The CSS exam is one of the most difficult public service tests in the country. Every year, thousands apply hoping to join Pakistan’s top bureaucracy. However, most candidates are unable to meet the strict merit criteria.

Experts have often blamed the low success rate on poor academic preparation, outdated curricula, and a lack of analytical skills among candidates. Meanwhile, some have also urged reforms in the selection process to attract more qualified individuals.

The FPSC is expected to soon announce the schedule for interviews and psychological assessments for the successful candidates. Those who clear all stages will be eligible for final selection and allocation to various civil service groups.