India backs out, Pakistan claims ICJ Win

Pakistan’s Foreign Office declared India’s withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty case at the International Court of Justice a major success. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said India had no legal grounds to suspend the treaty. The ICJ ruled that India could not unilaterally change or abandon the agreement. Khan said this judgment confirms Pakistan’s stance and exposes India’s violations. He called India’s refusal to contest the case a “clear diplomatic victory” for Pakistan.

The ICJ emphasized the importance of the treaty for both countries. It noted that India had failed to comply with its legal obligations. The court rejected New Delhi’s attempts to act outside the agreement. According to Khan, this decision reinforces the value of international law. He said Pakistan would continue to defend its water rights under the treaty.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Islamabad for a strategic visit. He came at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Wang Yi met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The visit aimed to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and China. Both sides held talks on defense, trade, and regional security.

President Zardari thanked China for its defense cooperation and its support on the Kashmir issue. He said Beijing had always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised China’s commitment to the strategic partnership. He said both countries would continue to work closely on regional peace and development. The meetings highlighted the strength of the Pakistan-China alliance.

Pakistan secured a legal win at the ICJ, strengthening its position on water rights. At the same time, high-level talks with China boosted regional ties. Both developments reflect Pakistan’s growing diplomatic engagement. The Foreign Office said it would continue working to uphold international agreements and deepen strategic partnerships.