China, Pakistan reaffirm security and CPEC cooperation in Islamabad talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on Friday, where both sides discussed regional security, counter-terrorism, and matters of mutual interest. The Inter-Services Public Relations said that the meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ determination to strengthen their all-weather strategic partnership while also enhancing coordination at regional and global forums. The talks came as part of Wang Yi’s official visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, stability, and development, which remains a cornerstone of their bilateral ties. In response, Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude for Beijing’s consistent diplomatic and economic backing, stressing that such cooperation strengthens Pakistan’s ability to confront shared challenges. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to work together for peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.

The talks between Wang Yi and the army chief followed the Chinese foreign minister’s meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership, including the prime minister, president, and deputy prime minister. These engagements underlined the depth of the bilateral partnership and its significance for regional stability. Both sides emphasized that their strategic alignment goes beyond immediate security concerns and extends into long-term cooperation on economic and developmental fronts.

Earlier, Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar co-chaired the 6th round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, where they reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. They exchanged detailed views on regional security, global issues, and future plans to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The dialogue reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, emphasizing its role in trade, connectivity, and people-to-people cooperation.

Wang Yi described CPEC as the foundation of Pakistan-China ties and stressed the importance of upgrading it into a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, green corridor, and open corridor. He announced that China would expand cooperation in industry, agriculture, and mining to strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience and ensure sustainable growth. Moreover, he highlighted China’s support for Gwadar Port development, the Karakoram Highway realignment, and welcomed third-party participation in the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar praised Yi’s vision and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with China in upgrading CPEC to its next phase. He said both countries enjoy complete unanimity on key bilateral, regional, and global matters, which makes their partnership unique and strategic. The series of meetings this week have once again reinforced that Pakistan and China remain deeply aligned in advancing shared goals of security, development, and regional connectivity.