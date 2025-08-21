Dar, Wang Yi pledge deeper Pakistan-China partnership

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have renewed their commitment to deepening strategic ties to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In the sixth round of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed key regional and global challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 6th round of Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad today.

They also explored expanded cooperation under CPEC Phase 2.0, along with boosting trade, people-to-people links, and multilateral efforts. The two leaders emphasized that their partnership is vital for the progress of both nations and peace across South Asia.

The countries agreed to maintain close coordination at both bilateral and multilateral platforms. Their “all-weather” strategic partnership was described as essential to regional security and economic development.

This visit marks Wang Yi’s first trip to Pakistan since India’s cross-border strike in May. His earlier meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir in Beijing has also helped reinforce trust between the two nations. Talks on arms control and disarmament were also recently held in Beijing.