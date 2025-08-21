Punjab govt seeks Sindh’s guidance to introduce teaching license

The Punjab government has reached out to the Sindh government to initiate a teaching license system in the province, similar to Sindh. A delegation from the Punjab Education Department met Sindh’s Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to consult on policies and experiences regarding the process of issuing teaching licenses.

The meeting in Karachi was attended by Focal Person for the Chief Minister Punjab’s Advisory on Education Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Punjab Education Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Director of School Staffing Dr. Saima Naz, and other officials. From Sindh’s side, School Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi, STEDA Executive Director Rasool Bux Shah, and other officers were present.

Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah welcomed the Punjab delegation and termed the meeting a positive tradition. Punjab CM’s Advisor on Education Shakil Ahmed conveyed good wishes from Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and said that he regards Sindh’s Education Minister as an elder brother, maintaining regular contact for positive educational initiatives and consultations. During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on educational measures, challenges faced, and future strategies. Syed Sardar Ali Shah emphasized that education is now a provincial responsibility and that strengthening coordination between provinces would yield national-level benefits. He said: “The challenges of education across the country are similar, but unfortunately, we are trying to solve them in isolation. We must work together and learn from each other’s experiences. Sindh has launched Pakistan’s first teaching license, and we are ready to provide every possible assistance to other provinces in this regard.”

Shakil Ahmed welcomed the suggestions, stating that provincial-level coordination must be established, as mutual learning will help everyone. He added that Sindh’s educational initiatives are distinct and provide many learning opportunities. As a researcher, he said he has studied Sindh’s curriculum and found no hateful content in it, calling it “inclusive and different from other provinces.” He mentioned that Punjab is also working on revising its curriculum.

Responding, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said: “The most important purpose of curriculum should be respect for humanity. Textbooks can preserve the true identity of Pakistan’s cultures, and through curriculum, we can build successful future generations.”