Pakistan, Azerbaijan set roadmap for stronger economic partnership

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are exploring new ways to boost economic and trade cooperation, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The two sides discussed implementing a trade and economic roadmap. They also agreed that stronger people-to-people and business-to-business connections are key for long-term partnership. The meeting was held between Pakistan’s Coordinator on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan and Azerbaijan’s ambassador.

The talks focused on attracting private sector investment as the best way to drive sustainable economic growth. Both parties stressed the need to protect and encourage investors. They also agreed that greater involvement from the private sector will support deeper bilateral ties. Investment protection was identified as a top priority.

The discussion also covered potential collaboration in the aviation sector. Officials noted that improved cooperation in air travel could boost connectivity and future trade. This is part of a broader plan to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

Private businesses are already showing interest in expanding ties between the two countries. Representatives from Pakistani brand Kitchen Cuisine attended the meeting. Their presence reflected growing enthusiasm for cross-border business partnerships and investment prospects.

The meeting ended on a hopeful note, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to stronger economic links. They agreed to explore new trade avenues and deepen cooperation in various industries. Officials expressed optimism about building a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.