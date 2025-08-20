US eyes big role in Pakistan’s energy future

The United States has shown strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy sector. This includes oil, gas, and minerals. US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker met with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad. She said American companies are eager to work in exploration and production. The US wants to boost cooperation and bring new investment to Pakistan’s growing energy industry.

The meeting came soon after the US government revised tariffs on Pakistani goods. President Trump reduced the proposed tariff from 29% to 19%. This rate is still lower than those imposed on India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. The tariff shift reflects ongoing economic adjustments between the two countries. Despite challenges, the US remains keen to support Pakistan’s energy potential.

Minister Malik welcomed US interest and outlined upcoming investment opportunities. He announced a new bidding round for oil and gas exploration. Both offshore and onshore blocks will be available to international investors. He also highlighted Pakistan’s untapped shale oil and gas reserves. These could become key assets with foreign expertise and support.

Baker stressed that energy cooperation could strengthen US-Pakistan relations. She noted that their partnership has focused on security in the past. Now, both countries aim to build strong economic and energy ties. She promised that the US Embassy would help link American firms with Pakistani businesses. Technology and investment would help drive mutual growth.

The meeting ended with a clear joint commitment to future collaboration. Both sides agreed to move quickly on upcoming opportunities. They also pledged to improve business-to-business engagement. As global energy needs rise, Pakistan’s resources and US interest offer a promising path forward. The new focus on energy could reshape bilateral relations in the years to come.