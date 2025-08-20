Maryam Nawaz vows smart traffic solutions after Tokyo visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited a modern traffic control center in Tokyo, where she reviewed advanced monitoring systems and learned about their role in managing transport, safety, and climate-related challenges effectively.

During her detailed briefing, the Chief Minister was shown how the Japanese system monitors traffic flow, prevents violations, and quickly responds to emergencies by deploying ambulances and law enforcement within minutes of reported accidents.

Furthermore, she observed how technology collects vital data for planning transport, designing infrastructure, and informing the public about climate changes, making the system an essential tool for building sustainable urban environments.

While addressing officials, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Punjab will benefit from Japan’s expertise, as her government plans to apply these experiences to modernize traffic and urban systems in Lahore and other cities.

She announced that Lahore will become Punjab’s first smart city through AI-based traffic management, supported by dedicated funding in the development program, while similar initiatives are being extended to Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 12,000 kilometers of roads have already been developed, Safe City cameras are monitoring violations, and mass transit systems are being introduced to reduce traffic pressure in major cities.