45% percent students pass as Lahore Board declares results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has officially announced the Class 9 results, revealing that only 45 percent of students managed to pass the 2025 annual examinations.

According to officials, a total of 380,000 students appeared in the examinations, of which 138,000 candidates successfully passed, while nearly 169,000 students unfortunately failed to clear their subjects this year.

Secretary BISE Lahore Rizwan Nazir and Controller Examination Tauseefur Rehman formally announced the results, highlighting the performance gap and stressing the importance of academic improvement for better future outcomes in the board examinations.

To facilitate students, the Lahore Board has uploaded the complete results on its official website, while results can also be checked through SMS services and the dedicated student helpline.

Students can simply visit the official website, go to the results section, enter their roll numbers, and access their mark sheets, or alternatively, send their roll numbers via SMS to 800291.

After checking their results, students are advised to download or print their result cards for official use and stay alert regarding deadlines for rechecking applications and upcoming admission schedules.