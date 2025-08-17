Kot Addu placed under emergency as Indus floodwaters rise

The district administration on Sunday imposed an emergency in Kot Addu as water levels in the Indus River continued to rise, with medium-level flooding gradually building up.

Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari said a tide of 650,000 cusecs was expected to pass through the Indus within the next 48 hours. He ordered the evacuation of settlements along the river belt, while announcements were made urging people in the pond areas adjacent to the river to leave immediately.

Rescue camps have been set up with the support of the Irrigation Department, Police, Rescue 1122, and Din Panah authorities. These camps have been stocked with vaccines for animal and snake bites, along with other relief supplies.

The deputy commissioner also announced a seven-day ban on recreation in rivers and canals and strictly prohibited bathing in the Indus. Irrigation officers have been directed to patrol the embankments day and night to monitor the strength of the river’s protective infrastructure.

He added that an awareness campaign has been launched through telecommunication services, while the PDMA and district administration will issue SMS alerts to residents of vulnerable areas.

As per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all available resources are being mobilised for relief and rescue efforts. Camps of the Livestock Department, Rescue 1122 and the Revenue Department have been established along the Left Marginal Bund.

A meeting of the heads of all district institutions was held at Head Taunsa Barrage to review the situation and finalise further safety measures.