31 States reject Netanyahu’s ‘greater Israel’ plan

Foreign ministers from 31 Arab and Islamic countries have strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” plan. They, along with the Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), issued a joint statement.

The statement said Netanyahu’s plan violates international law and threatens regional peace and security. They called it a dangerous threat to Arab national security and state sovereignty.

Qatar also joined the condemnation, describing Netanyahu’s comments as a serious violation of global rules. The country’s foreign ministry highlighted the threat to stable international relations. This collective rebuke reflects growing concern over Israel’s policies in the region. The joint statement urged the international community to reject such dangerous moves. They stressed the need to uphold peace and security across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict continues to worsen, causing severe humanitarian damage. Recent Israeli strikes killed at least ten Palestinians, including four children. The UN Human Rights Office reported 46 deaths in 11 attacks on aid convoys since early August. The violence severely affects civilians trying to access humanitarian help. Aid workers and residents face increasing dangers amid ongoing military actions.

Between late May and mid-August, at least 1,760 people died while seeking aid in Gaza. Nearly 1,000 of those deaths occurred near aid distribution sites. The war, now in its 21st month, has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians. Most victims are women and children, according to Gaza health authorities. The number of injured has also surpassed 154,000, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

International courts have taken notice of the violence. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. These actions reflect growing global demands for accountability and justice amid the ongoing conflict.